APP

Rupee gains 60 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD   –    Exchange rate of Pak rupee strengthened by 60 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs198.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 199.06. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 197.7 and Rs 199.6 respectively. Moreover, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.07 and closed at Rs 212.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 213.97. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.112 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 250.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs 251.35. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 16 paisas to close at Rs 54.03 and Rs 52.91 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country will be divided into three parts if right decisions not taken by establishment: Imran

Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

1 of 10,937

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More