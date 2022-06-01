Rupee gains 60 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee strengthened by 60 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs198.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 199.06. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 197.7 and Rs 199.6 respectively. Moreover, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.07 and closed at Rs 212.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 213.97. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.112 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 250.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs 251.35. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 16 paisas to close at Rs 54.03 and Rs 52.91 respectively.