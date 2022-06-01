Our Staff Reporter

Steps afoot to motivate students towards better educational activities: VC

QUETTA – University of Balochistan (UoB)’s Vice Chancellor Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that steps were being taken to motivate students towards better direction including promotion of educational activities and to enable them to get employment. He expressed these views while visiting Business Gala 2022 organized by IMS Department of Balochistan University.

The VC also inspected established various stalls which were set up under government, private and business sectors.  He said that measures were being taken to improve educational activities for the students so that they serve the society in a better and to obtain employment. He said that UoB was taking steps to promote various educational and training activities with an aim to acquaint students with education as well as training and experimental opportunities.

He also appreciated the IMS department for taking important steps in this regard saying that such initiatives would enhance knowledge of students regarding business.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Rawal Dam Interchange to be made operational in September 2022

Islamabad

Pakistan offers excellent investment opportunities for Italian companies: Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese

Islamabad

PEIRA announces summer vacations from June 10 till July 31 in ICT schools

Islamabad

President Alvi for close liaison between AJK ombudsman, federal ombudspersons

Islamabad

PM says it is time for billionaires to ‘sacrifice’

Islamabad

PTI govt’s ‘weaker deal’ with IMF led to petrol price hike: Marriyum

Islamabad

SC directs govt to synchronise changes in ECL rules with law

Islamabad

Oil prices raise jacks up weekly inflation by 20pc

National

POL prices raised on IMF pressure: Imran

Islamabad

Pandemonium in Senate over increase in POL prices

1 of 1,105

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More