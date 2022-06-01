Steps afoot to motivate students towards better educational activities: VC

QUETTA – University of Balochistan (UoB)’s Vice Chancellor Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that steps were being taken to motivate students towards better direction including promotion of educational activities and to enable them to get employment. He expressed these views while visiting Business Gala 2022 organized by IMS Department of Balochistan University.

The VC also inspected established various stalls which were set up under government, private and business sectors. He said that measures were being taken to improve educational activities for the students so that they serve the society in a better and to obtain employment. He said that UoB was taking steps to promote various educational and training activities with an aim to acquaint students with education as well as training and experimental opportunities.

He also appreciated the IMS department for taking important steps in this regard saying that such initiatives would enhance knowledge of students regarding business.