Steps underway to redress parking issues in Faisalabad: DC

FAISALABAD – Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf has said that the district administration has launched measures for solving the parking issues on solid grounds around the Clock Tower and its adjacent eight bazaars. In this regard, parking sites around the Clock Tower chowk and under-construction parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar would be utilised to redress the issue. He said this during a visit to the Clock Tower chowk and outside Karkhana Bazaar here on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioners, Managing Director Parking Company Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Traffic Officer Malik Tanveer Ahmed also accompanied him.

The DC said that various short- and long-term measures were being taken to address the parking issues permanently.

Rs 35m to be spent on streetlights in FDA City

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem has said that Rs 35 million would be spent on installation of streetlights in the FDA City. During a meeting here on Tuesday, he directed the FDA officers to concentrate on timely completion of development projects in the housing scheme so that allottees could be provided all necessary facilities. He said that efforts have been accelerated to provide facility of electricity, streetlights, comprehensive security system and cleanliness. He said that streetlights would be installed on 85-feet double road in addition to replacing the old lights in main boulevard area in the city.

He also directed the FDA officials to call tenders and complete streetlights project within three months by ensuring fair and transparent use of funds.

Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Admin Yasir Chattha, Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood, Deputy Director Engineering Talha Tabassum and others were also present in the meeting.