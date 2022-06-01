Storm uproots two 132 KV transmission line poles in Turbat

Heavy storm uprooted two high-tension towers of 132 KV transmission line between Turbat and Tump in Balochistan province on Tuesday night, plunging many areas in to darkness.

The entire areas of Turbat, Manjgur, Hoshab, Pasni, Ormara and Gwadar districts plunged into darkness as power supply was disrupted, a spokesman of the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (Qesco) said.

A spokesman of the Quetta Electricity Supply Company said that the repair work will be started after the improvement in the weather and electricity will be restored in the affected area on Wednesday night.