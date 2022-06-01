Staff Reporter

Sukkur remains in grip of severe heat wave

SUKKUR      –     Sukkur and its surroundings remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Tuesday, forcing majority of people to remain indoors. The Met Office Sukkur recorded 48.0 degree Celsius as maximum temperature, while the local met office at Sukkur airport recorded the temperature at 48.5 degree Celsius. The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously.  The weather severity has also increased incidents of sunstroke, which forced people to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment. Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power breakdowns particularly around midday also tested the endurance of the people.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country will be divided into three parts if right decisions not taken by establishment: Imran

Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

1 of 8,863

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More