Tourism Fiji sets focus to earn more money in next 2 years

SUVA  – Tourism Fiji has launched its Corporate Plan 2022-2024, setting a clear direction for the industry and its partners over the next few years to earn more money for the country.
Tourism Fiji Chair Andre Viljoen said Tuesday that the plan is a roadmap to take the industry towards the overarching target of reaching visitor expenditure of 3 billion Fijian dollars (around 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2024, reported by Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Tuesday. Viljoen said while the global pandemic might have knocked the tourism industry off, it is now on the road to recovery.
“The Tourism Fiji corporate plan is a comprehensive document that clearly outlines Tourism Fiji’s strategic priorities and will guide our organization over the next two years. It will prompt us to work more focused, more sustainably to channel our resources towards the right goals.”

