Training program for Hajj pilgrims completed
KARACHI – A training program for Hajj pilgrims of Government Scheme in Karachi has been completed on Tuesday at Achi Haji Camp. The departure of Hajj pilgrims from Karachi will start from June 8. In a high level meeting on Tuesday, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon reviewed the arrangements for accommodation and departure of Hajj pilgrims in the Hajj camp. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kemari Mukhtar Abro, Director Hajj Syed Amitaz Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Sara Amjad, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Tabriz Murree, Police, Pakistan Rangers, Health Department, Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Civil Avenue. Senior officials of the Authority, Anti-Narcotics Force, FIA, Pakistan Customs, representatives of K-Electric and PTCL of the airliners attended the event. The Commissioner briefed Karachi about the arrangements made for the provision of facilities in the camp.