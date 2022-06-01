Two kids die, two injured in road mishap

BUREWALA – Two children were killed while two others sustained injuries as a speedy truck ran over motorcycle at Cheecha Watni road on Tuesday. According to details, Muhammad Hanif resident of 431/EB was taking his children to school when a speedy truck hit the motorcycle while overtaking. As a result, 10 years old Amina and eight years old Husnain died on the spot while Hanif and seven years old Ahmad Fareed sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and bodies to Tehsil headquarters hospital. The truck driver managed to flee from there. Sheikh Fazil police reached the spot and started legal action into the incident.