Our Staff Reporter

US broadcaster Raheela Firdous honored at Arts Council

KARACHI     –  Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Bazm Talaba Radio Pakistan organised a ceremony in honor of renowned broadcaster and newscaster Raheela Firdous.  In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Raheela said that the most valuable thing she had found in her life was friendship. She expressed gratitude to the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah for organising the ceremony in her honor. Aniq Ahmed, Bashir Saduzai, Iqbal Latif, Ali Hassan Sajid, Ishrat Habib, Idrees Ghazi, Shazia Alam, Tariq Rahmani, Nafees Ahmad Khan, Khalil Channa, Rizwan Jaffer spoke on the occasion while Naeem Qureshi performed the duties as moderator.

