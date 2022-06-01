US dollar continues to shed value against Rupee

The US dollar on Wednesday continued its slide against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank by going down 59 Paisa and closed on 197.87 Rupees.

The US Dollar from its historic high is now down by Rs 4.14. On May 26, Dollar reached a high mark of Rs 202.01.

Days after the government reversed some subsidies on fuel, the value of the US Dollar is depreciating. After shedding 30 Paisa, the greenback closed at Rs 198 in the open market on Wednesday.

In an open market, the Dollar since its high of Rs 203 is now down by Rs 5.