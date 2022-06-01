UVAS arranges awareness seminar on e-commerce

LAHORE – The Business Incubation Centre of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with “Enablers” arranged an awareness seminar on ‘Business Opportunities through E-Commerce” here on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the seminar while a well known e-Commerce expert Co-Founder Enablers Faisal Azhar as a guest speaker, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Farhan Jamil, Deputy Director BIC Qaiser Hussain and a number of students from different departments of the UVAS were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged students to learn about entrepreneurship skills with the help of information technology to start their own business. He said hard working is the key way of success. He lauded organizer to arranged this seminar on informative to create awareness among students regarding to start their own business for their bright future.

Dr Farhan Jamil spoke about the objectives of the seminar for the benefit of students.

Earlier, Faisal Azhar delivered an informative lecture to students, in which he spoke about various aspects regarding the basic information of e-Commerce, opportunities on Amazon, income scheme videos for learning about new business, mind-set, marketing of different products, collaboration, how to providing services to clients, communication skills, methodologies, vision, road map, strategies, research and exploring opportunities for the startups etc.