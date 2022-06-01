News Desk

We don’t want to legislate at gunpoint or under any pressure, says Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that they do not want to legislate at gunpoint or under any pressure.

In his interview with a Turkish media outlet on Wednesday, he said, “We have started the first phase of electoral reforms which has been passed by the parliament.”

The FM said that the people of Pakistan and Turkey have strong historical ties, and the economic relations between the two countries have great potential.

“The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey is only $1 billion,” he said and adding that the incumbent Prime Minister wants to increase trade to $5 billion.

He went on to say that the current opposition wants elections without electoral reforms but our government wants electoral reforms for clean and transparent elections.

“We do not want to legislate under gunpoint or pressure,” he said and added we have taken the first step of electoral reforms.

