Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold elections whenever the government will ask for fresh elections.

While talking to the presser, CEC said the task of ECP is to hold unbiased polls and without census delimitations of constituencies cannot be done. He added that results of May 2021 elections were published as per the census of 2017 and ECP started working on new delimitations of the constituencies after the results of census.

He said that everyone is our friend and it is the government who will decide when to hold elections. He further claimed that ECP works in accordance with the law and constitution.

ECP Chief went on to say that special amendment was made for the 2018 elections and delimitations of constituencies. Government wants the implementation of digital census and with its results by December 2022, delimitations of constituencies can be made on time.