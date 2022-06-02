News Desk

$2.3bn refinancing agreement reached with Chinese banks: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that that the government has reached a refinancing agreement worth $2.3 billion with Chinese banks.

In a tweet, he said that “the terms and conditions for refinancing of RMB 15 billion deposit by Chinese banks (about US$ 2.3 billion) have been agreed”.

“Inflow is expected shortly after some routine approvals from both sides. This will help shore up our foreign exchange reserves,” the finance minister wrote.

