324 Illegal connections disconnected in HESCO drive

HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its drive against the power thieves and the defaulters severed hundreds of connections in Latifabad unit 2 area here on Wednesday.

The company’s spokesman informed that Executive Engineer Zafar Solangi led a team which cut off connections on the Public School road. According to him, there were 4 Pole Mounted Transformers (PMT) of 200 KV and 100 KV in the said area with 120 registered consumers in addition to 324 illegal connections. He claimed that the unpaid bills on the registered consumers had accrued to around Rs15 million. The spokesman said the team of HESCO severed all the illegal connections during the drive. He told that the company was carrying out night time vigilance against the theft in order to curb the menace of the power theft.