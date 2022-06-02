Achieving competitiveness in economy only possible through productivity: ICCI

ISLAMABAD – President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Shakeel Muneer on Wednesday said that achieving competitiveness in the national economy is possible only through productivity and this requires a paradigm shift.

The public and private sectors in Pakistan, including the industrial sector, face many challenges in achieving productivity, which we can tackle to build a strong economy, he said. Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurated the celebration of productivity day in Islamabad followed by a productivity walk. The participants from various fields of the society participated in the activities.

On this occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir appreciated the initiatives taken by the NPO, and contribution of PEIRA & Headstart School Gulmohar Campus, Islamabad in the best interest of the country. He also added that these type of activities will play a pivotal role to spread the awareness towards the concept of productivity which will subsequently enhance the productivity culture in our country.

While addressing the participant CEO NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that in this modern era of globalization, many developed countries are moving towards Knowledge Based Economies (KBE) taking competitive edge by improving their competitiveness and innovation capabilities through enabling environment for technological investment, human resource development, and business regulations covering good processes, procedures and systems.

CEO also said that Pakistan is also recognized globally as a high potential economy but unfortunately in past many years, the country has not been able to utilize its potential and gain competitive advantage in global and regional market. The major reasons behind country’s slow growth rates of output are lack of innovation, low level of investment, technological inefficiencies and limited R&D resulting in lower productivity and non-competitiveness. These competitive weaknesses highlighted in Global Competitiveness index 2019-World Economic Forum as Pakistan ranks 110 out of 141 countries due to low labor market efficiency (120), technology adoption (131), and higher education & training (125).

CEO also shared that the government of Pakistan is very much committed towards improving the economic landscape of Pakistan through focusing sustainable development approaches of increasing business competitiveness, investment facilitation, value addition, export promotion and import substitution. To augment this commitment of Government of Pakistan, the role of key stakeholders i.e., industry, academia and employers federation is very important. Productivity and quality is the only key to achieve the business excellence and competitiveness and it is the opportunity for us that we can engage our young blood to play their role in increasing productivity in their respective areas as emphasized by Ms. Zia Batool (Chairperson-PEIRA).

CEO Headstart School Ms Naznin Murtaza also addressed the participants and recognized the efforts of NPO and PEIRA for the mission of productivity awareness campaign and ensured the maximum support to the cause of productivity.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) is working under the Ministry of Industries and Production, Government of Pakistan as Liaison Office of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan.

One of the NPO’s key developmental initiatives is “Improving Competitiveness through Sustainable National Productivity (SNP).

The encompassing objective of the project is to launch massive awareness programs to help in enhancing the productivity of different segments of economy.

Moreover, NPO Pakistan has been nominated as the member of Planning Commission’s Working Group on “Reforming Policy Incentives for the Industrial Sectors” for preparation of “Three Year Rolling Growth Strategy (3YRGS) Agenda for Economic Diversification, Transformation and jobs-led Growth”.

The Government of Pakistan has initiated a plan to stabilize the economic condition of Pakistan.