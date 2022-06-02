Staff Reporter

ADC chairs meeting on enrollment of students in School

NAWABSHAH- On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division and Chairman Out of School Children Enrollment Committee Rasheed Ahmed Zardari, the Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Parial Shah chaired a meeting regarding education here on Wednesday. The meeting approved that in order to admit children who have attained the age of admission to school, to motivate their parents and gain the cooperation of civil society in this regard.

