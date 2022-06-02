Staff Reporter

AG dept to hold open court on today

QUETTA – Under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Accountant General (AG) of Balochistan said that the open court to be held today (June 2), at 11:00am in the office of AG Balochistan. According to official notification issued here on Wednesday, the open court would be held in supervision of AG, Balochistan official Nasrullah Jan and other officials where they would listen to the problems of employees.  The accountant general of Balochistan said that the employees and pensioners should take advantage of measures like grievance cell in open court and resolve their long standing issues so that their issues could be resolved in a timely manner.

