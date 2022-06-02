Another ‘Baboo’ in Balochistan govt sent to jail on corruption

QUETTA – An Accountability Court on Wednesday convicted a grade 20 serving officer of the Balochistan government namely Ali Gul Kurd in a corruption of billions of rupees.

After yet another landmark judgment by the court, the former Managing Director (MD) Pasni Fish Harbour, was arrested and shifted to Quetta Jail.

“The accused Ali Gul Kurd is convicted and sentenced to suffer seven-year rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs632 million,” ruled Quetta Accountability Court Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone, in his verdict besides, issuing directives for confiscating the properties including commercial plazas and acres of land worth billions of rupees.

Prosecutor Mohammad Dawood Jan represented NAB Balochistan during the case proceedings. During the investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan against the than DG Treasury and Accounts Ali Gul Kurd, it was revealed that the accused had built four commercial plazas worth billions of rupee on Samangali Road, a posh area of the city.

Further investigations revealed that the accused was the owner of several acres of land situated in Quetta and Mastung district, 90 flats and 25 shops and a wedding hall.

It is worth mentioning here that the accused started his government service in Grade 17 after passing the Balochistan Public Service Commission examination in 1995 and held important positions including Director PDMA, Director Sports Board, DG Treasury and Accounts and MD Pasni Fish Harbour while recently he was asked to report to the Service and General Administration Department.

Quetta Accountability Court Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone recently convicted Imran Gachki, a serving secretary of the Balochistan government, in an illegal assets worth million of rupee case. This is a major sentence handed down to the MD Pasni Fish Harbour, a grade 20 service officer, after the conviction awarded to the Secretary Finance Mushtaq Raisani in the recent past.

It may be recalled that after the conviction, the accused is disqualified for 10 years to hold any public office or contest election and he is also not allowed to apply for or allow any financial facility in form of load or advance from any Bank or financial institution for a period of 10 years as prodded u/s 15 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.