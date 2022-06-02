Assembly’s privileges committee will punish CS, IGP: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE – A delegation of lawyers led by Jahangir A. Jhoja, a former President Lahore High Court Bar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday.

The current political situation in the country and the constitutional and political crisis in Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

Ch Parvez Elahi told the delegation that action will be taken against the IGP and the Chief Secretary for inflicting violence on Assembly members during the long march. They are the real culprits in this whole matter, he said. The IGP and Chief Secretary will be summoned in the Privileges Committee of the Punjab Assembly and punished, he said.

Parvez Elahi said that European Union and Commonwealth countries will be adopting a resolution on this incident. “If the no-confidence motion is moved, then Hamza Shahbaz will no longer be the chief minister”, he said, adding that he was waiting for the court decision.

He said 20 turncoats of the PTI were seeking N-League’s tickets, but Hamza Shehbaz was avoiding meeting them. “Maryam Nawaz is also talking about the election; this is what Imran Khan said.”

He further said that if the rulers arrest Imran Khan, they will dig their own political grave. “The crisis in Punjab will end when Hamza Shehbaz goes home. Government ministers have no worth nor any vision of their own.

The Governor administers oath to the Chief Minister. How can the Speaker National Assembly do the same? He said.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that Imran Khan should be appreciated that he stopped his workers to avert bloodshed when he was in D-Chowk where police pelted tear gas shells. “Police broke into the houses of PTI workers which resulted in three deaths. Yasmeen Rashid is a cancer patient yet they dragged her too”. He further said that Imran Khan had given a few days to the government to announce the date of elections at the earliest.

The delegation included Asif Cheema, Former Secretary, Supreme Court Bar, Arshad Jahangir Johja, Former President, Lahore Bar Association, Sarmad Ghani Chattha, Tayyab Usman Randhawa, Chaudhry Ali Zeb Paracha, Hafiz Muhammad Shahzeb, Ali Hassan, Nadir Duggal, Former Additional Advocate General Punjab.