ATC awards death sentence to accused of abduction for ransom, murder case

MULTAN – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir awarded death penalty to an accused of abduction for ransom and murder case of a teenager boy in a case of Gulgasht police station here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Naeem Ansari resident of Rehman Colony near Allah Shafi Chowk in premises of Gulgasht police station reported police that his 13-year old son Muhammad Tayyab Rehman had been abducted on May 31, 2021. The kidnappers demanded of ransom money Rs20 million for release of the abducted kid. The police concerned registered the case and started the investigation into the incident through collecting mobile data of the abductor.

On June 3, 2021, the friend of complainant namely Subuktageen Ghazali and Farooq Mehmood informed him that they saw his missing son with Salman Nazir son of Nazar Hussain resident of Street No-1 Gulshan-e-Siddique Colony on the day of abduction.

Later, the complainant nominated the name of alleged accused Salman Nazir in the FIR.

On the date June 5, 2021, he received the dead body of his son from Nishtar Hospital. The Judge of ATC awarded death penalty to the accused Salman Nazir and directed him to pay compensation amount of Rs500,000 to the legal heirs of the deceased Tayyab Rehman. The court ordered to recover the compensation amount as arrears of land revenue in case of non-payment of the amount.

Woman gives birth baby-boy in Rescue 1122 ambulance

A woman gave birth a baby-boy in ambulance of Rescue 1122, as she felt immense pain when the ambulance was heading towards Nishtar Hospital, here on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122, a woman identified as Uzma Bibi, resident of Jehangirabad, a suburban area of Multan, gave birth to a baby. The patient was being shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Rescue 1122 ambulance. Rescue 1122 official, with help of sister in law of the patient, managed the delivery procedure smoothly in the ambulance.

Husband Muhammad Aabid hailed the quality services of Rescue 1122. Both, the woman and her baby boy are stable, stated Aabid, the husband of the woman.