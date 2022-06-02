ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Rawalpindi-An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sent 34 private security guards of housing societies to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand for their alleged involvement in firing on a police party during a search operation in area of Chontra and Chakri.

A heavy contingent of police produced the detained accused amid tight security before the anti-terrorism court and told the judge that the accused were held by police during a grand operation in private housing societies located in Chontra and Chakri that had become safe havens for criminals and outlaws. The police investigators also told judge that the detained accused were involved in land grabbing and bloody clashes in the area. The police seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Earlier, as many as 34 suspects were held by Rawalpindi police during a grand operation in private housing societies located in Chontra and Chakri and seized huge cache of arms and ammunition on Tuesday.

Following the directions of CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari, the operation was conducted by officials of police stations Chakri and Chontra under supervision of SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused who were involved in bloody clashes over land disputes in the area.

CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari, while taking notice of increasing incidents of gun battles among private guards/ owners of housing societies that left many persons dead, ordered a grand operation in the area. SP and DSP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema and Syed Kazim conducted operation in Chakri and Chontra and held 34 suspects. Police also seized eight guns, seven rifles, one repeater and 18 pistols with hundreds of bullets from possession of accused.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police managed to arrest a suspect for his alleged involvement in killing two teenagers Abdul Haseeb and Sudais. SP Babar Javed Joya and his team held the accused who was on the run after committing crime.

