Chairman NAB relinquishes charge after completion of tenure

The Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday relinquished charge after completing his tenure on the post.

According to sources, a farewell ceremony was also held in honor of the outgoing Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. While the Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah will serve as the interim Chairman NAB.

It may be recalled that the outgoing Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal assumed office on October 8, 2018.

It may also be noted that on May 26, 2022, a bill to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 1999 was passed in the National Assembly by a majority vote.

According to the bill, the same person will not be re-appointed as NAB chairman after the three-year term of the chairman. The consultation for the appointment of the new Chairman will be started two months before the expiration of the term of the Chairman and this process has to be completed within 40 days.