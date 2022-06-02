Child Protection Law

In response to several high-profile cases of child abuse, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed an amendment act to the Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010, making the existing punishments for crimes against children, including sexual abuse, pornography, organ trade and trafficking, more stringent.

The bill has been passed after much delay. The law faced a deadlock even before it was introduced on the floor of the assembly, at the cabinet stage when there was a controversy over a clause for publicly releasing video recordings of the execution of the convicts of sexual assault against children. That clause was removed after several legislators drew attention to the fact that it may be in contradiction with the UN convention on human rights.

The new law makes several important changes; it extends the punishment for involvement in child pornography to 14 and 20 years, with a fine between two and seven million rupees, whereas in the original law, the punishment was three-seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000-Rs500,000. This way, the punishment for several crimes, including the seduction of a child, child trafficking and sexual abuse, has been increased twofold, and in some crimes, carries life imprisonment. The new law also mandates the Police to now maintain a register of sexual offenders, which shall contain the names of convicted persons.

There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that child protection laws needed to be updated. We have seen a rampant rise in the use of technological advancements to carry out these crimes, and the laws are required to reflect that. While expanding the punishments was necessary, this is not enough and the provincial assembly needs to also look into amendments that address the loopholes that exist in implementation. The Act of 2010 contained many strict provisions that were not implemented in their true spirit- for example, the Act prohibits corporal punishment, which can be a gateway to further acts of abuse against children. Yet the practice of corporal punishment has not been taken action against. Stricter punishments will not be of any impact if the conviction rates in such cases remain low.