Our Staff Reporter

CIBEA, UET award merit-based scholarships

PESHAWAR – The Centre for Industrial and Building Energy Audit (CIBEA), a spinoff company at the Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (CAS-E), UET Peshawar awarded two merit-based scholarships to the engineering students.

Director CIBEA Prof Dr. Irfan distributed the scholarship cheques worth Rs 30,000 each to the students, Abdullah and Savera Riaz for the next semester.

“Our undergraduate engineering scholarships aim to motivate highly talented and deserving energy students who will be able to develop new green technologies, and contribute towards taking Pakistan out of the energy crisis”, said Prof Dr. Irfan adding that Pakistan’s energy sector has become a major drain on the national economy which is the main barrier in our economic growth.

Keeping in view the demand for female energy engineers in the field of renewable energy, CIBEA has particularly focused on awarding the scholarships to women because the renewable sector is still relatively new in Pakistan and this is the right time, they will get their due place.

Director CAS Energy UET Peshawar Dr. Adnan Daud said CIBEA is a success story as it is the first time in UET’s history that a spin-off company has awarded the scholarships to the undergraduate students of UET.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 1,608

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More