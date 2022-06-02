CIBEA, UET award merit-based scholarships

PESHAWAR – The Centre for Industrial and Building Energy Audit (CIBEA), a spinoff company at the Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (CAS-E), UET Peshawar awarded two merit-based scholarships to the engineering students.

Director CIBEA Prof Dr. Irfan distributed the scholarship cheques worth Rs 30,000 each to the students, Abdullah and Savera Riaz for the next semester.

“Our undergraduate engineering scholarships aim to motivate highly talented and deserving energy students who will be able to develop new green technologies, and contribute towards taking Pakistan out of the energy crisis”, said Prof Dr. Irfan adding that Pakistan’s energy sector has become a major drain on the national economy which is the main barrier in our economic growth.

Keeping in view the demand for female energy engineers in the field of renewable energy, CIBEA has particularly focused on awarding the scholarships to women because the renewable sector is still relatively new in Pakistan and this is the right time, they will get their due place.

Director CAS Energy UET Peshawar Dr. Adnan Daud said CIBEA is a success story as it is the first time in UET’s history that a spin-off company has awarded the scholarships to the undergraduate students of UET.