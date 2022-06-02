CM says protecting people of KP my main duty

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday paid a short visit to district Swat and inaugurated the newly established Police Command and Control Centre at District Police Office.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques of Grant in Aid to different bar associations including a Rs 5 million cheque to each Tehsil Bar Association Matta, Bahrain, Khawazakhela, and Kabal, Rs 10 million to District Bar Association Swat, and Rs 20 million to Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench at Commissioner Malakand Office.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about various aspects of the newly established Police Command and Control Centre and it was told that all the matters of police stations in Swat including police access service, token automation system, police stations record management system, media monitoring system, hotel watch, E-ticketing, and women safety app were being digitalized and a CDR system had been established in the command and control centre.

Later, talking to the media, the Chief Minister said “Being an elected chief minister of the province, it is my responsibility to protect our people; we are democratic people and abide by the constitution”, adding that PTI workers were our force and they will participate again in the independence march with the same zeal and zest on the call of their leader.

He said that the imported government inflicted the worst violence on the participants of our peaceful march adding that free movement was the constitutional right of every citizen and in this regard, the decision to go to the Supreme Court against the imported government will be taken in the meeting of the provincial cabinet today.

Responding to a question, Mahmood Khan regretted that an alleged criminal and killer was heading the committee formed against him adding that the imported home minister was also a main role in the model town incident.

Responding to another question the Chief Minister said that the imported government had lodged three different cases against him and made it clear that the imported government can do whatever it wants; he will continue his struggle for the real independence and prosperity of the nation.

In response to a question regarding the current economic situation, the Chief Minister said that incompetent rulers at the centre had no policy to stabilize the national economy because they had come into power only to protect their wealth obtained through money laundering and other illegal means.

He made it clear that the provincial government provided Rs. 640 million for the supply of gas to different areas of Swat however this fund would be spent when the incumbent imported government will end.

He said that Amir Muqam was trying to join PTI but the PTI workers were not ready to accept him in the party because there was no space in the party for the people like Amir Muqam. He said that the Swat would be governed only by its people.

Responding to a question regarding the drinking water issue in the Mingora city Mahmood Khan said a mega project was going to be initiated to address this long-standing issue of Mingora city adding that tender of this project has also been floated and physical work on the project would be started by the end of June this year.