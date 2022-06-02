CNG stations closed in Sindh for 72 hours

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Thursday the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh for 72 hours.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8 am on June 3, till 8 am on June 6, Monday.

According to SSGC, the gas supply to industrial units will also remain closed on Sunday.

The spokesperson said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed,” the statement read.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.