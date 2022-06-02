News Desk

CNG stations closed in Sindh for 72 hours

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Thursday the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh for 72 hours.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8 am on June 3, till 8 am on June 6, Monday.

According to SSGC, the gas supply to industrial units will also remain closed on Sunday.

The spokesperson said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed,” the statement read.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Balochistan govt releases Rs70m to DCs for minorities’ help: Khalil George

National

Joint efforts essential to address public problems’

National

Govt ensures immediate supply of water to people through tankers: CS

Islamabad

President condemns politically motivated conviction of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Don’t dare to cross limits, PM warns Imran

Islamabad

New petrol price is fixed at Rs209.86 per litre

Islamabad

Foreign Funding case: ECP asks PTI to complete arguments in a week

National

COAS gets briefing on Balochistan’s security situation

Islamabad

SC returns PTI’s plea on ‘intended’ long march

Islamabad

Nepra allows Rs7.91/unit raise in base power tariff

1 of 8,356

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More