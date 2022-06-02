News Desk

COAS urges soldiers to remain abreast with battlefield challenges

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College Quetta on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

He met the faculty and addressed participants of Command and Staff College Quetta. Gen Bajwa appreciated faculty members for honing the professional skills of students.

The COAS urged course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, the latest technological advancements, and focus on professional pursuits.

Later, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the province.

The COAS lauded the commendable efforts of formations deployed across the province for providing secure environment for socio-economic activities including smooth conduct of Local Bodies Elections in the province.

