Country will be divided into three parts if right decisions not taken by establishment: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that if the establishment does not make the right decisions at this moment, the country will be destroyed and the army will be destroyed first and added the country will be divided into three parts.

Talking to a private TV channel, the former prime minister said that Pakistan’s challenge on the one hand is that we need a strong army as we are threatened by the enemies. The threat was there before but since we have become a nuclear power it has reduced. A country whose military is not professional and powerful likely to face the situation like Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Iraq, he said.

The PTI Chairman further said that the country was going towards a default, urging the establishment to make the right decisions. “If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide,” he warned.

Ever since they (The PML-N-led coalition government) came into power, the rupee has been going down and all commodities are getting more expensive, the stock market is falling and the country is heading towards default.

If Pakistan goes bankrupt then the biggest institution which is the army will be affected first. When the military is affected, then concession will be demanded from us that was taken from Ukraine, that is, denuclearization. When Pakistan will no longer remain a nuclear power it will be divided into three parts. They (US-Israel-India nexus) have plans to break up the country. “The country is heading towards suicide,” he warned.

Imran Khan said that I clearly see a game plan and it also includes external conspiracy. Miftah Ismail during a TV programme said that United States was not allowing us to buy cheap oil from Russia. He said that the current regime will obey every word of the United States.

He said that there was a nexus between the United States, Israel and India and Nawaz Sharif and Zardari always make them happy.He said that India celebrated the departure of my government as if Shehbaz Sharif was an Indian who has replaced Imran Khan.

The premier further said that no society can develop unless you establish the rule of law and bring the powerful under the rule of law. He said that all the prosperous countries have the rule of law. He cited an example of Nigeria, saying that they were sitting on a massive resource of oil but they were poor because of corruption and they could not do anything because powerful people were involved in it. “You can’t do anything without a majority,” he reiterated.

Speaking about his government, Imran Khan said that his government was powerless as it was dependent on coalition partners. “I did not have powers, while all the responsibility lied on me,” he added.

Imran said his government had been “weak” when it came to power and had to seek coalition partners. “Our hands were tied. We were blackmailed from everywhere. Power wasn’t with us,” he added.

Responding to a question, the former prime minister said that his party would never return to the assembly, adding that if they went back, it would mean “accepting the conspiracy” that had removed his government.

The PTI chairman added, he was waiting for the apex court to decide on his party’s plea to provide protection to the protestors, after which he said he would issue the date for the next march.