Date of Punjab Assembly session changed once again

The date for the Punjab Assembly session has been changed once again, the session has been summoned on June 16.

According to details, the meeting of the Punjab Assembly was to be convened on June 6.

But now Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi summoned the PA session on June 16 at 12pm.

Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification after approval of Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.