Staff Reporter

DC directs PHE for early completion of projects to ensure water supply

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Kalat Capt (retd) Meharullah Badeni on Wednesday directed Public Health Engineer (PHE) department to make timely completion of work on the projects under construction for ensuring safe drinking water supply to the people in the area.  He expressed these views while taking notice of public complaints regarding drinking water. He said that all possible steps would be taken to alleviate the grievances of the citizens of Kalat regarding drinking water and uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens would be ensured at all costs. He said that the ground water level in Kalat district was reaching dangerous levels and therefore caution was required in the use of water. He directed the PHE authorities to take immediate steps for timely redressal of public grievances and complete all water supply projects in the district. He said that timely completion of small and big and Ketch dams in the district would make water available for drinking as well as for horticulture and crops therefore work on these projects should be expedited.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 1,085

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More