Staff Reporter

DC Korangi inspects mock drill to deal with emergency situation

KARACHI – Deputy Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi inspected the mock drill conducted in the district Korangi to deal with the emergency situation including rains and protect precious lives as well as provide timely facilities.  The drill was organised on the directives of Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a statement on Wednesday. The purpose of organising the event was to deal with monsoon rains, floods-like situation and other emergencies so that the staff can be informed of the preparations in advance in which staff and officers of various departments of DMC Korangi participated.

