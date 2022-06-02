Our Staff Reporter

DC orders anti-dengue activities

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has directed the district officers to gear up anti-dengue activities in the city and to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae. He expresses these views while chairing a meeting called to review arrangements for elimination of dengue in the provincial capital, here at the DC office on Wednesday.

The DC stressed the need for effective utilisation of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year. He directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance. All departments should work in a coordinated manner to eliminate dengue, he added.

He said that special dengue awareness campaign should be launched, adding that the city was divided in different zones with deployment of field staff. The surveillance and monitoring teams were inspecting respective sectors’ green areas, slums, mosques, markets, shops, residences to explore hotspots and high-risk areas where dengue mosquitoes could breed.

 

