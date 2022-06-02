Our Staff Reporter

DG SBP congrats Pak rugby team on qualifying for Div-I

LAHORE – Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan congratulated Pakistan rugby team on qualifying for Div-I stage after the home team’s 24-18 win over Thailand in the second match of the Asia Rugby Div-II Championship 2022 here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. Javed Chohan said that Pakistan youth is taking im-mense interest in the game of rugby. “Pakistan’s historic victory against Thailand will help a lot in the speedy promotion of the game among the youth.” Asian Rugby Presi-dent Qais Abdullah, Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed, Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, Secretary Salman Shaikh, Asia Rugby Chief Executive Johny Stavrinou, Tournament Director Ghaith Jalajel and other top officials of Asian Rugby and PRU were also present on this occasion Thailand fought hard in this encounter, but it was Pakistan team, which emerged winner in the dying moments of the match.

