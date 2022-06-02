Economy: Where is the domestic plan?

On another level, the entire national financial dispensation needs to be looked at in a new light.

The privatising of nationalised banks is yet another story of conflict-of-interest and rent seeking that the writer will touch upon some other time, however, the problem that we face today is that the current banking structure in Pakistan is hurting equitable and priority-based growth and investment in the country.

The very element of the state stepping in to the ambit of private sector borrowings from privatised/commercial sector banks is not only crowding out the private sector, but is also allowing the luxury to these banks of being able to selectively decline some key or important lending portfolios in order to maximise their own profits or simply because they do not require to take any operational lending risks to make money anymore. The mantra being to primarily undertake sovereign lending positions thereby guaranteeing healthy returns at minimal risk.

This in-turn has grave overall ramifications on the preferred (in national interest) sectors, areas and the very types of growth and investment that the country requires. The dwindling fortunes and a declining output in national agriculture and a general phenomenon of de-industrialisation can be largely attributed to this.

Also, such an environment creates undesirable barriers to entry and stokes concentration of wealth in a few hands. In fact even the government, being the largest domestic borrower, suffers heavily since as interest rates go up, so do the government’s debt servicing.

As an example, the recent hike of interest rates to 13.75 percent correspondingly swells the state’s debt servicing to over 1 trillion rupees every year, leaving nothing in return to spend on the people. Ironically, even for the commercial banks, if one scratches the surface to get to the real profits they earn, one determines that they may not reflect ideal pickings for the banks either.

Most are book entries, since a cash strapped government invariably borrows more to service previous debts with very little excess cash or liquidity finding its way into the hands of the lending institution; something that is quite reflective in the percentage of earnings that the banks pay as dividends to their shareholders.

Also, with the government’s declining ability to pay its debt the very argument of sovereign debt risk becomes questionable and may on the contrary reflect some hidden toxic assets that may never materialise!

As if this was already not enough of an impediment to contend with for the real movers and shakers of the economy (the private sector), the whole way of working of the FBR puts a complete dampener on the confidence of the investor. The much-anticipated reforms never really took place and the draconian laws and high-handed tactics simply make the investor shy away from investing in the country.

Frivolous notices, attaching accounts, refusing sales tax refunds on flimsy grounds, arbitrary tax notices and assessments, etc have led to a disinterest of the investor in the documented sector. DFI and domestic investment in manufacturing has all but been eroded.

In contrast, Bangladesh grows both its LSM & SME in double digits, no wonder it has over the years amassed the capability of converting $2 billion of annual cotton imports into a (ten times) value added corresponding export of $20 billion (its total annual export is now almost $50 billion).

It seems that successive governments in Pakistan have consciously been anti-investment in manufacturing, because their interest can be gauged from the fact that today there is not a single dedicated industrial development financing institution in the country whereas, we had almost 10 such state-run financial institutions back in the 80s!

Finally, third, one sees that investment in human capital and a focus on enhancing productivity in general has been missing. Pakistan today has 7 million young unemployed or underemployed degree holders under the age of 35 and nearly 3 million enter the job market every year out of which again around 15 percent hold some sort of an education qualification on paper. It just goes down to show that not only the quality of education being imparted in the country is rather dismal, but also irrelevant.

Additionally, polytechnics are all but non-existent and the ones that do still function lack the updated knowledge and tools necessary for an individual to excel in the modern industrial environment. Productivity is something that is defined as the value of goods and services produced per hour of work.

Pakistan, since the last 7 years has had a negative growth in productivity. Since productivity is more aptly measured on an international scale, the incentive to be productive in Pakistan has mostly suffered just by the dint of repeated currency devaluation.

For example, for a similar productivity gain to take place in the UK and Pakistan simultaneously the yielded gains in the UK would tend to be almost 5 times more rewarding than in Pakistan.

More pertinently, productivity is one area where seemingly small percentage gains can make a big difference in a country’s wealth and living standards over time.

For example, according to a McKinsey & Company report published last year, in the US, just an additional 1 percent annual increase in productivity over a few years, to 2024, would generate an extra $3,500 in per-capita income for Americans.

The sooner we also start grappling with such realities the better chance we will stand to at least stabilise the economy over the next 18 months, even if a turnaround dream could be a long way away at this stage!