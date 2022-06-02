ECP rejects PTI request to postpone hearing of foreign funding case

Islamabad – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday rejected request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawyer to postpone hearing of the foreign funding case against the party. Raja remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would not let the case be delayed anymore. The ECP directed the PTI to conclude its arguments in foreign funding case. A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Shah Muhammad Jatoi and Nisar Ahmed Durrani heard the case. PTI financial advisor said that collectively funds was transmitted to five PTI central bank accounts. PTI financial advisor said that scrutiny committee had counted twice a huge amount of money and the same had been overstated.

He said that no transaction had been made to various accounts that’s why the party had closed it and didn’t made it part of its evidence. He admitted before ECP that PTI had been running many accounts which were closed later. The CEC said that PTI had conceded mishandling in foreign funding and added that ECP was making comparison between scrutiny committee report and PTI point of view. PTI financial expert said that scrutiny committee had shown double record and also underestimated. The committee had miscalculated party funds between 2012-2013. The PTI financial expert also admitted that funds from the PTI central bank accounts were transferred to the provincial PTI accounts which it disowned in its para wise response to the Scrutiny Committee Report submitted before the ECP on March 15. The CEC stated that the PTI concedes that the bank accounts revealed through the State Bank of Pakistan exceeded the bank accounts disclosed by PTI.

The PTI financial expert focused on reconciling the balance sheet of PTI by pointing out alleged errors or double accounting in the Scrutiny Committee Report instead of focusing on prohibited or foreign funding identified in the PTI accounts by the Scrutiny Committee.

The PTI financial advisor explained that nobody had the right to seek PTI bank statements from the State Bank of Pakistan.