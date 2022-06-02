ECP strength complete as 2 new members take oath

ISLAMABAD – The two newly appointed members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and KP took oath here on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The two new ECP members include Justice (R) Ikram Khan is from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Babar Hasan Bharwana from Punjab. With the oath taking of these two members, the commission strength is completed now.

On the occasion, CEC Sikandar Sultan said that the Commission has decided the cases without any fear and will do so in future, no matter if anybody disagrees with these decisions.

The ECP decided the cases under the umbrella of constitution and law, he maintained.

“The ECP is ready to hold upcoming general elections in the country,” he said adding that it was the government’s duty to decide fresh elections.

CEC says taking decisions sans any pressure

However, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said that it is the ECP duty to hold free and fair elections across the country. He further said that the delimitations process across the country is about to complete.

The CEC said that ECP’s stance regarding census results was clear that delimitation exercise could not be carried out before the official announcement of the census result.

He added that the results of the 2017 census were published in March 2021 after which the work on delimitation had started.

The CEC said that final delimitation is not possible before the issuance of census results officially.

When asked a question about the foreign funding case, he said the case proceedings were under way.