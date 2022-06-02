Staff Reporter

Encroachments removed from Latifabad, city areas

HYDERABAD – The anti-encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) continued operation against the squatters here on Wednesday in compliance with Sindh High Court’s order. The HMC’s spokesman informed that the soft encroachment was removed from parts of City and Latifabad taluka during the drive. According to him, the team removed cabins, carts, chairs, tables and gas cylinders which were placed on the roads or footpaths in those areas. He told that the campaign was carried out in Liberty Chowk, Naya Pul, Latifabad unit numbers 2, 5 and 8 areas.

