News Desk

FIA submits details of high profile cases to SC

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted the details of high profile cases to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday.

FIA stated that several cases of embezzlement in Sugar Mills against disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen are under investigation, 4.3 billion in one case and 2.2 billion in the other.

The agency further added that Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen are accused in other cases as well. A case of embezzlement in investment is also under investigation against former MNA. He is accused of embezzling Rs 3.3 billion in investment. The Chinese scandal against him is also being investigated.

According to the FIA, the EOBI corruption case is being heard. Money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is also under investigation. A challan has been filed against both of them in a money laundering case of Rs 16 billion. Both have not yet been charged. While Salman Shahbaz Sharif, Malik Maqsood and Tahir Naqvi are absconding in money laundering case.

