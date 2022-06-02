PR

FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola reaches Lahore on 7th

LAHORE – Pakistani fans can now experience football’s most coveted prize, the fifth FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. The trophy will arrive in Lahore on June 7, 2022 and is an extraordinary opportunity for fans to see football’s most coveted prize up close, adding to the excitement and anticipation of football’s largest spectacle, the FIFA World Cup™. “Sports brings communities and nations together and at Coca-Cola, we are delighted to champion this spirit of unity,” said Fahad Ashraf, Vice President for Coca-Cola Pakistan Afghanistan. FIFA World Cup winner and legendary footballer Christian Karembeu will accompany the trophy, providing fans in Pakistan with an opportunity to see the most recognized symbol in football. Pakistan is one of the 51 countries that this year’s FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour will visit. Together with FIFA, Coca-Cola is aiming to visit all 211 FIFA member associations by 2030.

