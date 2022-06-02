Finance Minister directs to ensure smooth supply of edible oil to consumers

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process for import of edible oil from Malaysia and Indonesia to ensure the smooth supply to the consumers.

Presiding over a meeting of the committee on edible oil availability in Islamabad on Thursday, he also directed that required steps should be undertaken to enhance the local production so that its impact on foreign exchange reserves could be minimized.

The Committee was apprised that sufficient stock of edible oil is available in the country.

The proposals for the future requirements and import of edible oil for bridging the supply-demand gap were also discussed.

Moreover, the impact of importing edible oil on foreign exchange reserves was also highlighted during the meeting. It was informed that the price of edible oil is rising globally which would have a significant impact on the trade bill of Pakistan.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain also gave workable options to enhance local production of Canola oil seeds for import substitution and to ensure the availability of the commodity in the wake of global pressure on the supply chain.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Chairman FBR and senior officers attended the meeting.