Ghulam Nabi likely to be appointed Sindh IGP

KARACHI – Sindh government has recommended the name of Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh, following the removal of Mushtaq Mahar.

According to sources, the Sindh government has forwarded the name of Ghulam Nabi Memon for appointment as IG Sindh during consultations between the Centre and the province for the appointment.

On May 18, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Mushtaq Mahar was removed from his post on the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over the ongoing wave of terrorist acts in Karachi.

Mushtaq Mahar was directed to report to the establishment division and a BPS-21 officer Dr Kamran Fazal had been given additional charge of the top slot of the police in the Sindh province.