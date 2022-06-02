Gold prices up Rs 1300 to Rs 138,600 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1300 per tola and was sold at Rs.138,600 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.137,300 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs 1112 and was sold at Rs 118,827 as compared to Rs 117,713 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs 108,925 compared to its sale at Rs 107,903, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 and was traded at $1856 compared to its sale at $1831, the association reported.