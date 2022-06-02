Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) with the status of Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi on Thursday resigned from the post after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) raised objections to his appointment.

Hanif Abbasi wrote in his resignation, “With utmost respect, I, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister vide notification on April 27, 2022, being unable to perform duties, hence I would like to give my resignation and want to thank you for giving me this opportunity.”

Earlier, the IHC had raised objections to the appointment of Hanif Abbasi and stopped him from performing his duties as SAPM.