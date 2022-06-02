Staff Reporter

High Performance Tennis Training Camp opening today

LAHORE -The opening ceremony of the High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2022 will be held here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah today (Thursday) at 5:00 pm. DG SBP Javed Chohan and Asad Ullah Faiz Secretary Sports Punjab along with Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will inaugurate the camp. Malik said that top tennis coaches including him are engaged in training the top national tennis players during the first ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp and hopefully, this camp will help the future tennis stars in learning the modern and best techniques to excel at higher level.

 

