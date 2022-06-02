Our Staff Reporter

IDPs of Tirah protest for dignified return

Khyber – Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Tirah Valley protested in front of Jamrud Press Club on Wednesday to pressurize the authorities concerned to ensure their respectable return.

The scores of IDPs of Pakdara, Bagh, Kachkool, and Koki Khel area in Tirah Valley held placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, their leaders including Haji Barkat Khan, Islam Shah, Fazal Rehman, and others said that the repatriation of displaced peoples from Mehraban Kelly to Suraee, Rajagal has been completed; however, the schedule for the return of IDPs of Pakdara, Ghakhee, Bagh, Kachkool, Bari Mastal Khel, etc. has not yet been announced by the government.

“We are still waiting to return to our homes respectively as we are living miserable lives here,” said them adding that the war on terror, destroyed the infrastructure including their houses, orchards, and other properties which need to be compensated and rebuilt.

And now when durable peace has been restored in their villages with precious sacrifices, the time has come for the rest of the IDPs to move to their respective areas, they remarked.

They demanded the government to formulate an honourable repatriation and restoration plan for the rest of the IDPs of Rajgal, Tirah Valley to their homes otherwise they will initiate indefinite agitation in favour of their demands.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 1,608

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More