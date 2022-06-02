News Desk

Iffat Omar lashes out at Imran Khan on controversial statement

Pakistani actor turned host Iffat Omar has lashed out at Imran Khan over his statement of division of Pakistan into 3 parts.

Taking to Twitter, Iffat wrote, “Pakistan ke 3 tukray houn gay. Pakistan will be divided into three parts. This man has serious mental health issues”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and political leaders from other parties also condemned Imran Khan’s statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that while giving an interview to a private channel, former premier Imran said that if the establishment does not make the right decisions at this moment, the country will be destroyed and the army will be destroyed first and added the country will be divided into three parts.

The PTI Chairman also said that the country was going towards a default, urging the establishment to make the right decisions. “If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide,” he warned.

