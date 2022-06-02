Imran Khan supporter of strong army, learn from past mistakes: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Imran Khan’s love for the country is known by everyone and he is a supporter of strong army.

Former foreign Minister Qureshi said that every citizen of Pakistan can even die for the security and survival of the country and people know when we did mistakes in the past, Pakistan was divided and due to our mistakes from past, Balochistan saw political turmoil and warmongers in past also tried to make ‘Pakhtoonistan’.

“People must learn from their mistakes in the past,” he said.

Qureshi further added that fighting with the economic instability is a very big challenge for us and due to the current political situation, the country can go bankrupt, adding, God forbids if the country will be bankrupted, more restrictions will be made on the country and our defense assets will also affected by these restrictions.

The PTI leader went on to say that Pakistan Army protects our national, geographical, ideological boundaries. Imran Khan wants institutions to be stronger.