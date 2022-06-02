Indonesia to award scholarships to 28 Pakistani students

KARACHI – Indonesia will award merit-based scholarships to 28 Pakistani students under the Indonesian Children’s Friendship Program, 28 students from Pakistan will be given scholarships on merit through a scholarship scheme. This announcement was made by Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro Handiningrat during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said a press release on Wednesday. While speaking to the members of the KATI, he expressed his resolve to jointly work with Karachi business community to improve the bilateral trade. KATI President Salman Aslam, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Standing Committee Chairman Rashid Siddiqui, former president Masood Naqi and Johar Qandhari, Consul of Indonesian Economic Affairs Djumara Supriyadi were also present. Indonesian Consul General said Pakistan and Indonesia had have the largest Muslim population who could play very important role for the Muslim Ummah.