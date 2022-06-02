Our Staff Reporter

Indonesia to award scholarships to 28 Pakistani students

KARACHI – Indonesia will award merit-based scholarships to 28 Pakistani students under the Indonesian Children’s Friendship Program, 28 students from Pakistan will be given scholarships on merit through a scholarship scheme. This announcement was made by Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro Handiningrat during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said a press release on Wednesday. While speaking to the members of the KATI, he expressed his resolve to jointly work with Karachi business community to improve the bilateral trade. KATI President Salman Aslam, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Standing Committee Chairman Rashid Siddiqui, former president Masood Naqi and Johar Qandhari, Consul of Indonesian Economic Affairs Djumara Supriyadi were also present. Indonesian Consul General said Pakistan and Indonesia had have the largest Muslim population who could play very important role for the Muslim Ummah.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 1,085

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More