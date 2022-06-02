Inflation reaches 28-month high triggering price hike

ISLAMABAD – Inflation rate has accelerated to 28 months high, 13.8 percent in May mainly due to increase in food commodities.

Inflation rate has increased to 13.8 percent in May this year from 13.4 percent in April. Inflation has jumped to higher side mainly due to increase in prices of food commodities. According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation measured through Consumer Price Index (CPI) has recorded at 13.8 percent in May. The CPI inflation for urban areas has increased by 12.4 percent on year-on-year basis in May 2022. Meanwhile, CPI inflation for rural areas has enhanced by 15.9 percent on year-on-year basis in May 2022. On month-on-month basis, it has increased by 0.4 percent in May 2022.

The latest PBS data showed that the CPI-based inflation was recorded at 11.29 percent in first eleven months (July to May) of the current fiscal year 2021-22. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 16.65 percent. Similarly, the WPI based inflation enhanced by 23.55 percent in the period under review. Inflation is expected to further increase in the months to come as the government has decided to withdraw subsidy on oil prices. The government has recently increased the oil prices by Rs30 per litre.

The break-up of inflation of 13.76 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 17.25 percent in May. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 10.59 percent and 9.45 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 5.84 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 10.13 percent.

Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 11.27 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 16.11 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 12.28 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 15.98 percent in May 2022 as compared to the same month last year.

In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during May 2022 included onions (36.17 percent), chicken (16.98 percent), eggs (13.07 percent), wheat flour (10.51 percent), gram whole (6.68 percent), pulse masoor (5.96 percent), meat (3.98 percent), rice (3.40 percent), pulse mash (2.43 percent), wheat (2.06 percent), mustard oil (1.93 percent), pulse gram (1.59 percent) and pulse moong (1.28 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of stationery increased by (8 percent), plastic products (4.75 percent), motor vehicles (3.30 percent), cleaning & laundering (3.26 percent), motor fuel (3.19 percent), furniture & furnishing (2.46 percent), washing soap/detergents/match box (2.19 percent), household equipments (2.05 percent), motor vehicle accessories (2.01 percent) and tailoring (1.35 percent).